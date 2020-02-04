BRADENTON — “Myakka River: A Florida Treasure,” featuring works by internationally acclaimed photographer Clyde Butcher of Venice, will open this month at the Bishop Museum in Bradenton.
For more than 20 years, Butcher has explored the deeper regions of Myakka and spent seasons experiencing its changes and its diverse ecosystems.
Designated as a Florida Wild and Scenic River, the tannic waters flow through bottomland swamp and freshwater marsh spilling into lakes and sinkholes.
Alligators, turtles and cottonmouths swim in the river. Herons, cranes and limpkins strut through its shallows, feeding in the muck. In the rainy season, the river rises and floods. In the dry months, the river shrinks and wildlife once again lines the banks of the Myakka River.
There will be a preview of the newest exhibit at The Bishop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Myakka River: A Florida Treasure, features the large-format, amazing photographs taken by Butcher.
This special exhibition, which is open Feb. 7 through Sept. 6, is sponsored by Elizabeth Moore.
Admission to the reception is free for members of the Discovery Society and $5 for all others. Visiting the exhibition is in regular admisson.
Members of The Bishop’s Discovery Society have access to reciprocal benefits at some of our close-to-home partner organizations, including MOSI, Great Explorations, Bok Tower Gardens, Clearwater Marine Aquarium and IMAG?
To learn more, visit bishopscience.com
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is at 201 W. 10th St., Bradenton, Florida 34205. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Mondays, the first Saturday in November, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
