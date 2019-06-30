NORTH PORT- By now, most of the snowbirds have vamoosed from Southwest Florida.
OneBlood has seen many regular blood donors head north.
But the need is still with us, according to its officials. While the roads may have less traffic, people in hospitals still need volunteers to donate.
"We still have a good demand for blood," said Dan Eberts, of OneBlood. "We need new donors to step up."
Eberts is with community and donation relations for the organization.
And it's not only the snowbird population that helps the effort.
OneBlood's buses have switched from collecting blood at high schools and colleges to local churches.
"We really miss the students when summer rolls around," Eberts said. "They are some of our best donors."
He said it is now a real struggle to keep up supply.
"We go to churches and do a 'blood ministry,'" he said. "We try to catch people as they come out of church."
Disease treatment uses more blood than crashes or operations, he said.
And the flow of summer tourists into Florida keeps up the demand.
People often come out when there is a crisis. Eberts said it helps when they become givers more than once.
"Three years ago, we had the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and people lined up to give blood," he said. "We need those people to come back and give again."
To find the nearest donation bus, call 888-936-6283 or go to oneblood.org and tap the "donate now" tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.