SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board has opted for the accounting firm RSM to conduct the district’s risk assessment rather than the local firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram.
The move comes after several board members raised concerns about board member Eric Robinson’s perceived friendship with Steve Riggs, a partner at CRI who served with Robinson on the Florida Board of Accountancy three years ago.
“I think Eric has a personal friend there,” Goodwin said. “I think it’s better if we do not know anyone there.”
Robinson insisted the School Board should support CRI, noting the Bradenton-based firm had higher qualifications and offered the district a lower price. He also emphasized the fact that multiple complaints had been filed against RSM.
“Those are the kind of people that I don’t want to bring into our district,” he said.
But his unwavering support for CRI led Board member Shirley Brown, like Goodwin, to vote against the firm.
“Thou doth protest too much,” Brown said. “I have concerns that a certain board member seems to be pushing for one firm so much.”
She challenged Robinson’s concerns, noting a larger firm, such as RSM, was likely to have more complaints than its much smaller competition.
Goodwin pointed out that RSM has eight offices in Florida, and has worked with a number of school boards.
The board will consider whether to hire RSM or another firm as its internal auditor at a later date. The decision will not be made until after the risk assessment is complete.
