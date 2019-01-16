VENICE — Sarasota County commissioners almost named a new county attorney Tuesday, but they didn’t.
Instead, they tabled the matter until Jan. 29.
Recently learning that current County Attorney Steve DeMarsh plans to retire on March 29, many commissioners wanted to move rapidly to ensure a successor was in place to ensure a smooth transition.
In short order, commissioners unanimously accepted both DeMarsh’s retirement and a plan to hire from within the county attorney’s office.
The move to name DeMarsh’s successor stalled however, when Commissioner Nancy Detert objected after Commissioner Alan Maio nominated Rick Elbrecht to become the next legal adviser to the commission.
“I’m disturbed when I thought we were only going to discuss the vacancy today,” Detert said. “We’re not in a big rush. I’ve requested information from the two, but haven’t received it yet. You’ve put me in the position where I’d have to vote no today when we really need this to be a 5-0 vote.”
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who has only been on the commission for two months, expressed similar misgivings, saying he’d had little chance to interact with the attorneys in the office.
Besides Elbrecht, Karl Senkow had also expressed interest in becoming the next county attorney. Both attorneys serve as deputy county attorneys under DeMarsh.
Commission Chairman Charles Hines said he had “all the confidence in the world in Rick,” but agreed with Detert that a unanimous vote on the selection would be best. He then suggested the postponement Jan. 29.
Besides Hines and Maio, Commissioner Mike Moran also signaled his support for Elbrecht, making his appointment likely unless something came up in the intervening two weeks.
Maio said he’d asked the same question of both attorneys and received assurances that neither would leave the office if not selected.
When DeMarsh was chosen for the position in 2004 over then fellow deputy county attorney William Rossi, the latter left the county attorney’s office shortly thereafter.
From commissioners’ comments Tuesday, Alan Roddy, the other deputy county attorney, did not express an interest in the upcoming vacancy.
Elbrecht, who has been with the county attorney’s office since June 2005, has been involved in several high-profile litigation efforts on behalf of the county over the years. He is a board certified trial attorney according to his biography, and holds the highest possible rating from Martindale Hubbell, the premier rating service for attorneys.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s discussion, DeMarsh made a few comments about his upcoming retirement.
“It’s been a great pleasure to be of service to Sarasota County for close to 27 years,” DeMarsh said. He added that he felt that since things were going well for the county now, he felt the time was right for him to step aside and become a private citizen.
He ended his comments with one final piece of advice for commissioners, which they were obviously more than willing to follow.
“Look carefully at internal candidates,” DeMarsh advised.
