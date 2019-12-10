NORTH PORT — The mystery of the collared bobcat in North Port grew deeper Tuesday.
And now authorities are seeking assistance in trying to figure out what is going on.
Hours after the Sun published the story of a family finding a dead bobcat in a ditch next to Price Boulevard, two people notified the newspaper about similar reports.
They discovered dead bobcats alongside area roads — along U.S. 41.
And all three bobcats were reported to have what appears to be broken plastic downspout drains wrapped around their necks.
Crystal Whiteaker speculated Monday the animal along Price Boulevard had been strangled to death by the plastic piping.
The “collar” was still around the neck of the corpse on Monday afternoon.
Bud Vandemark contacted the paper Tuesday to report he had saw a dead bobcat around Thanksgiving along U.S. 41 near Harbor Isles.
The bobcat had “an identical” collar to the one in the photo that Crystal Whiteaker sent in, Bud Vandemark said.
He did not take a photo of the dead animal.
An Englewood woman, Lindee West, contacted the newspaper Tuesday to say she and her boyfriend had found a dead bobcat with the type of collar on it Nov. 10 at U.S. 41 and River Road near West Villages.
West did have a photo, which she had posted on Facebook last month.
“It’s very upsetting,” West said. “Is someone trying to harm these animals? I hate to see anything killed.”
The collars are not of any official source, state officials said.
“We aren’t doing it,” said Melody Kilborne, of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday. “We are looking at the photos to try to determine what is going on.”
Josh Taylor a spokesman for the city of North Port, was also baffled.
“I don’t have any information on what is happening,” he said Tuesday.
Brian Norris of the state wildlife commission said the agency needs some help from the public.
“If anyone in the North Port area spots a collared bobcat, dead or alive, we need them to call us,” he said. “We would really like to find an alive one.”
The FWC number is 863-648-3200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.