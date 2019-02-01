NORTH PORT — The North Port High School boys junior varsity basketball team came through with one of its best efforts of the season in rolling past visiting Bayshore, 56-39, on Friday night.
North Port, now 8-10 on season, was tied with the visitors 9-9 after one quarter and trailed 20-18 at halftime. But the Bobcats got their transition game going better in the second half and outscored the Bruins 38-19. The Bobcats scored 11 straight points to open the third quarter for a 29-20 lead and never trailed after that.
Dolan Drayton led with 17 points. Isiah Levine added 14 points. Zach Kelly added 8 points and Logan King scored seven for the Bobcats.
“They dropped their zone later in the game,” North Port junior varsity coach Ben Goldman said. “We have some guard who can shoot well and they took advantage of that. We had some good balanced scoring and we did a very good job.”
The Bobcats will host Lemon Bay Manta Rays Friday night (Feb. 1). The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity contest will follow it.
