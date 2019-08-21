WEST VILLAGES — North Port Police have identified the body found in the Gran Paradiso pond Friday.
The remains of Jose Gavarrete, 60, was found by a contractor Friday afternoon face down in a pond about 200 feet from the road.
The body was discovered along Basilica and Benissmo Drive in the West Villages subdivision.
Homes and roads along Basilica are currently under construction.
According to North Port Police, the last known address for Gavarrate is in Naples, but authorities said in a social media post on Wednesday that it appears he was homeless.
Authorities could not provide any further details.
North Port Police said Gavarrete had been in the water several days. When Gavarrete was found he was wearing a blue shirt and work boots, nothing else was found around the body, reports show.
North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told the Sun on Monday that the body had no signs of trauma. A full autopsy and toxicology have to be completed to determine if he died of natural, accidental or other causes.
The investigation is continuing.
