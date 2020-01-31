NORTH PORT — North Port Police are trying to determine what caused the death of a man whose body was found alongside busy Sumter Boulevard on Thursday morning.
The body of 70-year-old Thomas J. Conrad was discovered about 8:30 a.m. on the side of South Sumter Boulevard near West Price Boulevard and the Heron Creek Center. A passing motorist spotted Conrad’s body and called police.
“There are no signs of foul play. Mr. Conrad was homeless with an extensive medical history. He was last seen by a passerby at around 9 p.m. (Wednesday) standing near the area he was found,” the NPPD said in a statement.
Police were able to find Conrad’s family in Tampa and notify them of his death.
Officers closed southbound lanes of Sumter for several hours during the investigation.
The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. Typically chemical analysis can take weeks, if not months, depending on how many cases they’re working and the workload.
The investigation is continuing. If anyone saw Conrad late Wednesday or early Thursday in that area, they are asked to contact Detective Adam Taylor at 941-429-7383.
