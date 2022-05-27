NORTH PORT — The Boohoff Law firm offered a $20,000 reward in September for anyone who could help police find Brian Laundrie, a man investigators wanted to speak with regarding the death of Gabrielle Petito.
While many searched for Laundrie, it was police who eventually found his scattered skeletal remains weeks later in a swampy area underwater when it was first searched.
The reward went uncollected.
Tatiana Boohoff, co-owner of Boohoff Law based in North Port, realized the reward money couldn't legally go to the officers. However, she wanted to keep her word and donate the money to a worthy organization.
She and her North Port staff researched local charities. One resonated with the staff: the North Port Police Officer's Association Inc.
The association was formed in 2019 to provide for the good and welfare for its members and to promote good public relations and charitable giving to the community.
The group pays for expenses an officer or their family members may need in an emergency or medical crisis. It can help with very serious mental health counseling, meals, lodging and other resources for officers. It also helps with Operation Santa Surprise with gifts for residents, buying car seats and helping struggling families.
Association members were invited to the North Port Boohoff Law office, 14900 Tamiami Trail, recently for a small reception and to accept the $20,000 donation.
"This nonprofit organization has gone above and beyond to improve the lives of local law enforcement as well as the North Port community and the Boohoff Law team is proud to support their efforts," Boohoff said, while shaking hands with association President Joe Fussell and other police officers.
"The officer's job is really tough. I can't image some of what they see and how they cope with it," she said. "They are there for those in need in the community, but who is there for them? Who backs them up? Who do they lean on?"
Fussell echoed Boohoff's remarks.
North Port Police Department recently lost two members: Anthony Cornine, 37, a detective who died by suicide, and Mike Saxton, 51, a retired officer and department chaplain, who recently died suddenly at 51.
"It's true, an officer can be at a crime scene or witness things that are really tough see and then an hour or so later, the next call can be something as simple as helping someone fix a flat tire," Fussell said. "The officer has to smile and move along from the first call."
It's important they have someone to talk to or turn to for help, she said.
"It's OK to say 'I need help, I'm not OK right now,'" Fussell said. "We are here as a 501-C3 support system for officers and their families. We surround our members with love. And, we couldn't do it without the support of the community and business leaders like the Boohoof law firm. This donation will go a long way."
