NORTH PORT - Patrons dropped off slightly used books in good condition, audio books, DVD movies, complete board games and puzzles earlier this month at the Morgan Family Community Center, where they received a ticket for each donated item.

They returned that week to the Morgan Family Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. to swap your tickets for new books or other items.

More than 100 people participated in the event.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport

