North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.