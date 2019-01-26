NORTH PORT — The classics rolled back in town, but this time with a worthy cause.
In support of the Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library, the West Coast Car Club helped to host the first Charity Car Show at the Shannon Staub Public Library and Suncoast Technical College-North Port.
With the backing of the North Port Police and Fire Rescue, vendors and sponsors and more than 70 registered cars, the event offered a leisurely Sunday drive over to the library to catch what’s new with local show cars and future programming at the Shannon Staub library.
“We have had an excellent turn-out for our first time organizing such an event,” said Tom Renihan, a member of FOSSPL and the chairman for the Charity Car Show.
“People (registered cars) showed up early at 8 a.m. and the help of the North Police Department and their high school Police Explorers made things run smoothly.”
Alongside door prizes, smaller raffles from the likes of Sarasota Classic Car Museum and DJ’s Car Wash in Punta Gorda, and a 50/50 that reached $500, Kona Ice and Miss Sharon’s Dawg House provided food to power on visitors.
Show cars ranged in all makes and models.
From a 1935 Hudson Terraplane to a 1994 Jurassic Park-themed Jeep Wrangler, there was a myriad of rides to be appreciated by all. Registration fees for the cars went toward the library as donations.
“We want to support our library more than anything,” Rick Turnbull said, a regular member of local car shows who came with his 2000 Corvette, converted into supercharged C5 roadster.
One of the first major efforts in fundraising for Shannon Staub group, the event aimed to engage with the community as well as aid in succeeding library programs including continuous monthly teen and adult activities.
“Besides the face painting and other fun here at the show, we want patrons to check out the library and technical college,” said FOSSPL treasurer, Michelle Collett. “Money made today will go toward programs such as storytime and the Creation Station.”
Upcoming one-time events include live music with Edwin Culver at 6 p.m. Feb. 4; Make Your Own Snow Globe at 4 p.m. on Feb. 6.; and the Valentine Storytime, 11 a.m. Feb. 9.
The FOSSPL will also host author signings and musical performances in the coming months.
Today, writers Carol Lazzeri and Cheryl Doyle will be signing copies of their book, “Inn of the Three Graces,” inspired by the sculpture fountain located in front of Warm Mineral Springs.
Author Virginia Crane will also be signing her novels Feb. 8. On March 30, Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay will be performing alongside an Irish Auction. Those will take place in the FOSSPL bookstore or STC.
“We are grateful for our FOSSPL in sponsoring this wonderful fundraiser as it is very important to the people and happenings in our library,” said Joanne C. Schmaler, assistant branch manager of Shannon Staub Public Library. “By all means we join our FOSSPL in inviting the public to visit the library and bookstore.”
