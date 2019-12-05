The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port recently donated science, environmental studies and gardening books to North Port and Imagine high schools. Pictured are, from left, NPHS Principal Brandon Johnson, Allamanda Garden Club President Lisa Colburn, science teacher Laura David, Allamanda Garden Club board member Valerie Ollinger, and assistant principal Zoltan Kerestely. The club is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting horticulture-related education and conservation of our natural resources. It provides scholarships to college students, grants to establish and maintain gardens in public spaces, and assists in sending students to conservation camp each summer. For more information visit

m or email info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.