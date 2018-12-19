The Boundless Adventures Playground located in the Garden of the Five Senses was officially inaugurated on Saturday after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The equipment allows users of all ages and abilities to experience independent, self-directed play they simply can’t find at traditional playgrounds.
The city of North Port built the playground designed to include play activities for children and young adults with physical, developmental, cognitive and sensory disabilities.
