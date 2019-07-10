NORTH PORT - Community members and business owners were invited to the "Opening Doors to Great Futures: Brown Bag Lunch" at the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port recently.

During the event, they met club members and staff while receiving a tour of the facility in the 6800 block of Biscayne Drive in North Port.

There were also introduced to the new director for the club, Chris Masucci. 

Guests, also, were treated to lunch.

