NORTH PORT — The Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club will host its 13th annual “Day for Kids” this weekend.
The free, public event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 6851 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
“Day for Kids” is a national event led by the Boys & Girls Club of America that offers families an opportunity to spend time together.
“When you have a family and you’re there and you’re involved in your child’s life, it’s very fulfilling for the child,” said event chair Debbie Snowden.
More than 400 people attended the event last year, Snowden said, adding that she hopes to see more come out this year.
The event will feature a DJ, bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, and a rock wall. Families can also plan to eat at the event, as hot dogs, chips and drinks will be offered to those in attendance. Sideline Barbershop, Friends of the North Port Library and Prop It Up Photo Booths have all signed up to serve as vendors, along with 12 others.
The Atlanta Braves, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Culver’s restaurant are among the 10 sponsors. Organizers are still looking for additional vendors and sponsors.
For more information, contact Snowden at 941-429-4622 or Debbie.snowden@cbsmfl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.