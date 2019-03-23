During spring break the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club members were paid a visit by North Port police officers asking for a friendly game of kickball. The club members worked hard to tag the officers out before they made it to the bases making the game a lot of fun on both sides. Police chief Todd Garrison was on the sideline cheering on both teams.
