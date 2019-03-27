A maximum crowd showed up Saturday and Sunday to check out an open house at CoolToday Park and the inaugural game of the Atlanta Braves at their new spring training home.
CoolToday Park will host the Braves for at least 30 years at its location in the West Villages area of North Port.
The $125 million facility was celebrated in a weekend of festivities that ended with its first game — between the home team Braves hosting the Tampa Bay Rays.
The park will host a variety of events throughout the year, including movie nights, car shows and concerts.
