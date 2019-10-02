ESfarmersmarket020719g.jpg

Don Murray of Heritage Point Pure Honey stands behind some of his honey at the Englewood Farmers Market in February. Heritage Point is one of the vendors lined up for the new Braves Farmers Market in North Port.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT — CoolToday Park’s first farmers market kicks off today.

The public is invited to shop local fresh produce and other market goodies starting at 8 a.m. today at CoolToday Park, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, North Port.

The market will include 40 local vendors, ranging from Venetian Coffee to Maggie’s Seafood. All of the vendors were hand selected by Lee Perron, who runs markets in Englewood and Venice.

Englewood’s market begins Thursday, and Downtown Venice market is on Saturdays.

Perron plans to bring the same kind of atmosphere and wants to have plenty of local vendors, mostly selling produce, unique foods and drinks, baked goods and plants.

The Atlanta Braves market will also accept SNAP dollars, the supplemental nutritional assistance program provides food benefits and assistance in Florida — the program was formerly known as food stamps.

Those using the program can swipe their cards and receive credits that they can use in the market. The market will match up to $40 for Fresh Access Bucks program.

For more information visit www.bravesfarmersmarket.com.

