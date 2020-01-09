WEST VILLAGES — The Atlanta Braves spring training facility may be a great place to catch some athletes, but it is also home to the Braves Farmers’ Market featuring 40 local vendors.
As of October 2019, the market is a new addition to Southwest Florida’s list of things to do. On Wednesday mornings, the park welcomes locals to come support Florida’s crafty creators and green thumbs.
Because of its new beginning, the market is one of the quieter locations to find homemade sauces, baked goods, all kinds of fresh produce and organic foods. The vendors enjoy serving the community with their top products.
Bob Garbowicz, vendor of “Presto Pesto,” believes he creates “Florida famous pesto and world-famous foods.” His best-selling pesto include a Basil Pistachio variety and a Cilantro Jalapeño blend at his site where he sells made-to-order omelets.
Garbowicz was drawn to selling on site of CoolToday Park — after all, he started playing baseball at 8 years old. He deems the popularity of the market is to grow steadily this year as more and more people become aware of it.
Alongside food stands, vendors include the Guacamole Holy Paradise, Fresh Harvest, Sassy Tarts, Local Pure Raw Honey, Chef Craig Chasky, Venetian Coffee Roasters, and more.
Produce vendors offer mounds of fresh banana peppers, pole beans, melons, oranges, lemons, Mississippi sweet potatoes, fresh-picked strawberries, and just about any veggie one can imagine.
The market atmosphere makes for a more secluded way to support local merchants while it can replace a mundane grocery outing. The vendors have time to welcome the public, offer samples, interact with fellow merchants, and build a more interesting environment for consumers.
Gena Schinetsky, working with Kat’s Southern Twang, coordinates the sauce and salsa stand while Kat herself is living in Port St Lucie. Some of their more popular items include Mexi Salsa and Bacon Jam. She says, “meeting new people and working outdoors” make the job worthwhile. Her most popular products can also be found at the Englewood market, Thursdays on West Dearborn Street.
The public can find some of the same vendors, such as Garbowicz and Schinetsky, jumping from market to market. According to these sellers, the atmosphere for each market differs, allowing their products to reach a variety of groups.
The Braves Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in the parking lot of CoolToday Park 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port. Entry is free and open to the public. The market will run until March 25.
