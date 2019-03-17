WEST VILLAGES — If you didn’t get tickets to the final Atlanta Braves spring training game, you’ll still have a chance to see the stadium.
On March 23, the Atlanta Braves will host an open house at CoolToday Park, their new spring training home. The open house will offer an opportunity to see the park, but also plenty of family friendly activities.
The upcoming event will feature stadium food and food trucks, live music, the Atlanta Braves dance squad and The Breakers — the Atlanta Braves b-boy dance group.
Along with the dancers the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team will also be at the park. The Tomahawk Team is a spirit group that provides fan interactions before the game and act as ambassadors to the team.
There will also be appearances by the Heavy Hitters Drumline, as well as an appearance by Blooper the Braves mascot.
The Budweiser Clydesdales will also be featured.
The Braves open house is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port, the event is free and open to the public.
The Braves will play the final game of spring training at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is the first one to be played in the stadium, and the Braves will return in 2020 to play a full spring training season at the park.
For more on CoolToday Park visit www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
