CoolToday Park will welcome its first fans and players Sunday for the last game of spring training. The park will be open to the public today for an open house.

WEST VILLAGES — The Atlanta Braves will host a free open house today at CoolToday Park.

Starting at 10 a.m. residents can check out CoolToday Park and enjoy plenty of entertainment options. The event will offer an opportunity to see the park and participate in lots of family friendly activities.

There will be live music, stadium food, food trucks and plenty of Braves-related entertainment. Those who attend the event will get to see the Atlanta Braves dance squad The Breakers, the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team, the Heavy Hitters Drumline and Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper.

The Braves Tomahawk Team is a spirit group that acts as ambassadors to the team and provides fan interaction before games.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will also be featured.

Sunday, CoolToday Park will host the final game of spring training, against the Tampa Bay Rays, with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the game sold out in under two hours back in late January.

The Braves will return to the park for a full spring training season in 2020. CoolToday Park will open all year and give residents a chance to enjoy recreational opportunities and eat lunch and dinner.

For more information on CoolToday Park visit www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.

The Braves’ open house goes until 3 p.m. CoolToday Park is located at 18800 West Villages Parkway, West Villages in North Port.

