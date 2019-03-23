WEST VILLAGES — The Atlanta Braves will host a free open house today at CoolToday Park.
Starting at 10 a.m. residents can check out CoolToday Park and enjoy plenty of entertainment options. The event will offer an opportunity to see the park and participate in lots of family friendly activities.
There will be live music, stadium food, food trucks and plenty of Braves-related entertainment. Those who attend the event will get to see the Atlanta Braves dance squad The Breakers, the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team, the Heavy Hitters Drumline and Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper.
The Braves Tomahawk Team is a spirit group that acts as ambassadors to the team and provides fan interaction before games.
The Budweiser Clydesdales will also be featured.
Sunday, CoolToday Park will host the final game of spring training, against the Tampa Bay Rays, with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the game sold out in under two hours back in late January.
The Braves will return to the park for a full spring training season in 2020. CoolToday Park will open all year and give residents a chance to enjoy recreational opportunities and eat lunch and dinner.
For more information on CoolToday Park visit www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
The Braves’ open house goes until 3 p.m. CoolToday Park is located at 18800 West Villages Parkway, West Villages in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.