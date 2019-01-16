WEST VILLAGES — While fans are eager to get into CoolToday Park for the end of spring training, potential staff is eager to get started.
Saturday proved busy for the Atlanta Braves staff who spent the majority of the day searching for 150 part-time employees to staff the new park.
The Braves need the part-time employees for the March 24 game, as well as seven other events at the park.
The seven events, according to Vice President of Florida Operations Mike Dunn, are for the soft opening a week before the first pitch is thrown.
Despite the short schedule to start, some 1,000 people from across the region came out to fill out applications and interview.
Dunn said the park will be fully operational in April and those first few staff members will have the opportunity to go full time.
“(They) commit to eight and (have) the opportunity to be brought (on),” Dunn said.
Training for those selected will be paid and positions start at $10 an hour.
Positions range from bartenders, bat boys, cashiers, cleanup crew, event security staff, line cook, hospitality attendants and parking attendants among others.
Those who missed the opportunity to apply Saturday will have an opportunity in mid-April to apply for the Braves, according to Dunn. He said those who want to apply should keep an eye on the Braves website via mlb.com.
While the game on March 24 will be the first one at the park, the park will open fully in April. In April, events like the Tiki Bar will be open and planned events will begin, a schedule of events has yet to be published.
Dunn said Saturday that things were going well, as they had a lot of interest from people who were seasonal and semi-retired. There were also fans, younger people and just people from all over who came out to try and work for the Braves.
One of those was 14-year-old Miah Brennan, from North Port — this would be Brennan’s first job.
Her mother, Jessica Trapani, said that Brennan thought it was interesting and different.
“I enjoy baseball,” Brennan said.
Brennan said she’s open to any position at the park. For Trapani, having the Braves in their backyard is huge.
“We’ve lived here our whole life and it’s huge to have this,” Trapani said.
Trapani said that no matter what happens, the family still plans to attend games.
For others like Rita Johnston it’s an opportunity to work for a team that has been part of her life since her teens. Johnston moved to IslandWalk a year ago, but she is a native of Atlanta.
“I have been a fan since 1966,” she said.
She added that it was an opportunity to work for her team. Johnston applied for various positions, from ticket taker, working in the money count room to customer relations — Johnston said that she had worked with people previously.
For Johnston, working at the park is convenient due to the distance from IslandWalk.
“(I’m) excited for my team (and) looking forward to the first game,” she said.
Even if she doesn’t get the job, she is a season ticket holder and is looking forward to enjoying the Braves in her new home.
As for Dunn and the Braves, he’s looking forward to the March 24 game and getting started.
“I’m ready for March 24 and (we’re) working everyday and getting everything done,” Dunn said.
