NORTH PORT — A little boy sporting his school uniform steps off his bus and trots toward the back entrance of Cranberry Elementary School, where a line has started to form.
A yellow food cart serving corn dogs and cream cheese bagels has caught his attention.
Soon a group of boys who, like him, are dressed in red polo shirts and khaki shorts, take their place in line. Behind them stand a handful of girls dressed in light blue polos and navy skirts.
The children wait quietly until food service workers ask them to choose what they would like to eat. The boys and girls make their choices, then punch in their five-digit pin code on a keypad, and reply, “Thank you,” as they scurry inside the school with their breakfast to go.
As the bus riders head toward their classrooms, another line swells at a second yellow cart parked inside the school’s main hallway.
Cranberry Elementary School’s new “Breakfast on the Go” service doesn’t end there.
Upstairs, a third cart has attracted a line of students extending from the middle of one hallway to the edge of another. And as the minutes pass by, it only seems to be getting longer.
At a school where nearly 59% of students qualify for free and reduced price lunch, “Breakfast on the Go” has allowed all children, regardless of their income status, to receive free meals in the morning.
On Thursday, 452 children — about 72% of the student body — were served.
But school officials noted that the program is especially crucial for families who rely on the school to provide meals for their children.
“For some of our children, unfortunately, this is their only chance for a breakfast and for a lunch,” said Darla Gulliver, a Sarasota County Schools nutrition educator. “So the fact that we can make sure that they’re getting both each day while they’re here with us is really important.”
Mallory Kiley, another nutrition educator, added that the program, which first launched at Englewood and Lakeview elementary schools last year, has proven to reduce tardiness and behavioral issues.
Students who had the program available at their school, she said, also made gains on test scores, and improved their concentration in class.
The program debuted at Cranberry Elementary on Monday, but one teacher has already noticed a change in her students.
“I think kids are coming more ready to learn,” said third-grade teacher Holly Thompson. “They are happier. I think if they don’t have worry on them, their brains can concentrate on learning. They don’t have to worry about their stomach growling or someone making fun of them because they didn’t have breakfast.”
The free meals, she added, also alleviates some of the financial pressure on parents.
“If parents don’t have to stress about feeding their children or sending their kids to school hungry,” she said. “Then they’re able to have better relationships at home.”
Brad Porinchak, the school’s principal, noted that even the task of preparing breakfast can be challenging for parents who are scrambling to send their kids to school before heading to work. The morning rush, he said, leaves some students with little to nothing to eat.
“Breakfast might not be the quickest thing, or parents are just trying to grab something fast and it’s not a full meal,” he said. “So to know that their kids can come here and get a well-balanced meal makes a huge difference.”
School starts at 8:15 a.m. at Cranberry Elementary, but at 8:30 a.m. students were still standing in line for breakfast.
Thompson stood next to her classroom door on the second floor, peeking an eye in to watch the few students who had begun opening their milk cartons. But she still kept watch of those outside her door who were inching closer to the yellow cart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.