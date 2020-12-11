NORTH PORT — In a harshly worded document, former North Port City Manager Pete Lear has been admonished and expelled from a professional trade agency for his conduct at city hall.
In the document released Friday, the International City/County Management Association was highly critical of Lear for his conduct as city manager through October. Lear was a 12-year staffer appointed city manager in 2017. But he went on involuntary paid leave in July after details of a workplace romance surfaced.
Following a two-month investigation, North Port commissioners returned Lear to his job in September. He resigned in October, however, after reaching an agreement with commissioners. After helping his temporary replacement familiarize herself with the job, he left the city's employ in November.
According Jessica Cowles, the association's ethics advisor in Washington, D.C., Lear had violated several tenets in the agency's code of conduct that included maintaining high standards of ethical conduct and integrity; his poor handling of “all matters of personnel on the basis of merit”; and a third violation relating to public trust, or leveraging “his or her position for personal gain or benefit.”
After reviewing an outside investigation into Lear's workplace romance and other related documents, the association's executive board on Dec. 5 voted to censure and expel Lear from the group's membership.
Disciplining Lear in such extremes is deemed “the most severe sanction available to the board,” Cowles wrote in Friday's document sent to North Port city commissioners and to Acting City Manager Jason Yarborough.
“It is regrettable that Mr. Lear failed to uphold the highest standards of conduct in the local government management profession,” Cowles noted in the document.
And while Lear acknowledged the ICMA board's decision as “consequences to my actions,” he disagreed on its harshness Friday, saying that it left him "without a path for reinstatement/redemption at some point in the future.”
Cowles, however, noted that Lear had few options moving forward. “The board's decision is final, and ICMA now considers the matter closed.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
