Eric Burka, managing partner for Streetscape, a design and marketing firm that's working on the Downtown Wellen Park project, captures a photo of the treats on display for the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.
Caren Salzer of Voltaire Cycles, a Sarasota electric bike retail and service center, paints a commemorative brick during the gathering to celebrate the beginning of construction for Downtown Wellen Park on Wednesday in North Port.Her brick will be part of a North Port Art Center project for Downtown Wellen Park.
Christina Shaw, with the Atlanta Braves, talks about her life in Wellen Park during the groundbreaking ceremonies for Downtown Wellen Park on Wednesday morning. She is a resident of the Renaissance community.
Even as a groundbreaking is underway for Downtown Wellen Park, construction takes place near some if its newly named roads. Radiant Way and Sunglow Boulevard. The lights of CoolToday Park are in the background.
Members of the North Port Art Center pose for a picture. They were in charge of the painting pavers activity.
North Port's communication manager Josh Taylor chats with City Commissioner Barbara Langdon at the groundbreaking ceremonies for downtown Wellen Park on Wednesday in North Port.
Attendees enjoyed different stations of fresh-baked goodies and drinks.
Celebrating the Downtown Wellen Park groundbreaking ceremony.
Representing InPlace Marketing are Ashley Alberts and Brittany Macaluso.
Christine Masney, VP Marketing for Wellen Park, welcomes everyone to the event.
John Luczynski of SVP Development, Wellen Park, describes his great experience working with North Port officials.
Christina Shaw, Senior Director of Special Events and Hospitality Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility.
NORTH PORT — Developers of Wellen Park in North Port pulled out all the stops Wednesday morning to celebrate the beginning of construction for Downtown Wellen Park, which will be the heart of one of the fastest-growing communities in Florida.
The mix of retail, dining and lakefront recreation is the centerpiece district of several upscale neighborhoods, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex, the Marketplace plaza, anchored by a Publix, and other amenities.
That area is centered at Tamiami Trail and Mercado Drive. Assisted living and new housing are included in Downtown Wellen Park area.
The first phase should open by 2022. At build-out, Wellen Park will contain some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population.
