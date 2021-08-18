NORTH PORT — Developers of Wellen Park in North Port pulled out all the stops Wednesday morning to celebrate the beginning of construction for Downtown Wellen Park, which will be the heart of one of the fastest-growing communities in Florida.

The mix of retail, dining and lakefront recreation is the centerpiece district of several upscale neighborhoods, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex, the Marketplace plaza, anchored by a Publix, and other amenities.

That area is centered at Tamiami Trail and Mercado Drive. Assisted living and new housing are included in Downtown Wellen Park area.  

The first phase should open by 2022. At build-out, Wellen Park will contain some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population. 

