North Port dispute, gunshots, one person detained

NORTH PORT — At least one gunshot was fired Wednesday morning at a home in the 4500 block of Apollo Ave., North Port police are reporting.
Investigators reported the incident as a dispute, likely among family. A gunshot was fired, one person ran from the home and was quickly detained.
No injuries were reported and police gathered details as the incident unfolded, a spokesman said. The home is secured and neighbors were safe.
