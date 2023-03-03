Blazes break out: High winds, dry conditions made conditions ripe for North Port, Charlotte County fires

NORTH PORT — City officials are urging people to avoid Price Boulevard, Toledo Blade and the Interstate 75 area as firefighters work to fight blazes throughout the area Friday afternoon.
The North Port blaze was among six taking place Friday.
Some evacuations took place in the area as well.
North Port spokesman Jason Bartolone said shortly before 3 p.m., police and fire units were responding to a brush fire at Toledo Blade and Price Boulevard.
The fire broke out behind a shopping center, he said.
Officials were still on the scene of that blaze.
For nearly two hours, the public was asked to avoid the area of Toledo Blade, Price Boulevard, and I-75, Bartolone said. Some roads were slowly starting to open around 5:15 p.m.
"We're in way better shape than we were," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
There were evacuations of Imagine School North Port campuses along with children at Building Blocks and a gymnastics facility. They were taking to Sarasota Technical College- North Port, initially, Taylor said.
"But then they closed Toledo Blade intersection and the parents couldn’t get to them, so they brought the kids to the Morgan Center," he said. "Kings Plastics had to shut down and we got everyone out."
No structural damage had been reported initially, he said.
"These firefighters are very used to the landscape of North Port, where we have empty lots, structures, empty lots," Taylor said. "They know when to let it run and know when they have to protect the structures. It’s amazing.”
Angel Bartolotta was teaching at The Rock Box Music School and Stage at the time.
“I was in a lesson with a kid. We heard shouting and someone came knocking on the door,” he said.
They went outside and realized the size of the blaze.
“The lot behind the building was in flames,” he said. “The entire thing.”
They evacuated the students and got them with their parents.
“Nobody was freaking out — everyone was calm,” he said.
He even helped his student out with one last moment.
“I rescued her drum sticks and she was happy,” Bartolotta said.
He and others were watching the blaze move toward I-75 on Friday as they stood outside a nearby Publix, he said.
Five brush fires in Charlotte County and one in North Port spread rapidly Friday due to high winds and dry conditions, officials said.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said brush fires broke out between Bermont and Duncan roads and spread toward the Calusa Creek neighborhood on Duncan, east of a Winn-Dixie.
“The fires are under control there,” he said. “No homes were burned.”
However, one out-building or shed across from Calusa Creek was destroyed, Dunn said.
In Englewood, a brush fire broke out off McCall Road between Cattle Dock Road near the turn before Gasparilla Road, Dunn said.
State Road 776 southbound had also been closed for a time period during the blaze.
“A couple of vehicles were burned,” he said.
“A large brush fire in the area of SR 776 between Gillot (Boulevard) and Gasparilla (Road) is ... being handled by the firefighters,” Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post. “Traffic is impacted by the smoke and curious drivers... please use caution.”
Authorities stated State Road 776 “will be shut down and traffic diverted down Gillot Blvd and Gasparilla Road.”
That will remain in effect until firefighters and officials believe they can reopen the road, it stated.
“If possible, use another route or delay using this area for the next hour or so,” it said at 4:30 p.m.
A 1-acre brush fire along Huffmaster Road at Babcock Ranch resulted in an unoccupied camper being burned, he said.
The fourth fire involved a quarter-acre off Westchester Boulevard in Port Charlotte. It was contained, Dunn said about 2:30 p.m.
The fifth fire was on ranch property near the Charlotte County and DeSoto County line. It, too, was contained.
“The spots will be smoldering for awhile,” Dunn said.
Back in North Port, Taylor noted there was no known cause, yet. It is believed it started somewhere near Toledo Blade and Price behind Walgreens.
Still, he said, he felt fortunate.
"Very lucky. There was a canal about 25-30 feet wide, which helped stop it," he said. (Firefighters) were able to keep it from jumping Toledo Blade. We have a large number of businesses there. It did get across the road near the canal, but it was just a patch of grass and they were able to get it out.”
