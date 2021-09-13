NORTH PORT — Gabrielle Petito is missing and her family, police and the FBI want to know what happened to her.
Petito, 22, lived in North Port. Her family lost track of her in August. She was on a cross-country trip with a companion and may have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, police say.
The white Ford van they were traveling in was found in North Port.
Petito's family lives in Suffolk County in New York State. They contacted police Sept. 11.
"According to family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August," said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department in a release Monday afternoon.
Petito is white, approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”
North Port Police are assisting the Suffolk County Police Department and the FBI.
"We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port. With that said, the circumstances are odd. The vehicle she was traveling in was located here in North Port," he said. "So, we are actively gathering local details and any evidence to assist in finding needed answers.
The license plate on the 2012 Ford Transit van is QFTG03, Taylor said
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.
The FBI Tampa Field Office is assisting with this investigation. You can also call 1-800 CALL FBI or submit your tip to tips.fbi.gov.
People may also call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7382.
"If you know anything about this case please contact us," Taylor said.
