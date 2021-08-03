A break in a 16-inch water main flooded Pan American Boulevard on Tuesday morning in North Port. While city officials say the break can be fixed quickly, customers of North Port Utilities are advised to boil their drinking water for two days as a precaution.
A temporary interruption in water service has occurred throughout the entire North Port Utilities service area as a contractor has accidentally damaged a 16-inch water main along Pan American Boulevard.
All customers with municipal water service are under a precautionary boil water notice as required by law due to water pressure dropping below 20psi. Water pressure should be restored within the next 30 minutes.
The precautionary boil water notice will extend for 2 days while we undergo bacteriological testing and the water meets compliance. Notice will be given to all customers once the boil water notice is rescinded.
The notice also applies to 79 Charlotte County Utilities customers whose water is supplied by North Port Utilities.
We advise that all water used for consumption (for example, drinking and cooking water, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes) should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
Affected residents will need to continue boiling water for consumption until the city releases a “Rescission of the Boil Water Notice” and the advisory has been lifted. Notification will be posted on the city website, social media, and through our email notification service to those who are signed up.
If you have any questions concerning this boil water notice, please call the North Port Utilities Department at 240-8000.
