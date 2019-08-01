Staff Report
SARASOTA — With August being Breastfeeding Month, the Florida Department of Health Sarasota County is hosting the Global Big Latch On on Friday morning.
The month is considered “a time to celebrate, promote and support the importance of breastfeeding as a foundation of lifelong health for babies and mothers,” according to a news release.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Department of Health, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Mothers who are wanting to participate in the latch on need to arrive by 10 a.m. Family, friends and the community are welcome to the day that will include food, prizes and more.
The Global Big Latch On has taken place since 2005, the news release from the health department said.
The department points to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that shows breastfed babies “have a lower risk of asthma, diabetes, obesity, sudden infant death syndrome and more. Mothers who breastfeed their babies have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancers, diabetes and high blood pressure.”
For more information about the event, visit www.sarasotahealth.org or call 941-861-2900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.