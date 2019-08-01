nplatch080518aa_C

SUN PHOTO BY ANGEL ALBRING

Participants in Latch-On begin the event in August 2018 at North Port’s Sarasota Memorial Hospital emergency room and health care center. Sarasota County Department of Health is hosting a similar event today in Sarasota.

Staff Report

SARASOTA — With August being Breastfeeding Month, the Florida Department of Health Sarasota County is hosting the Global Big Latch On on Friday morning.

The month is considered “a time to celebrate, promote and support the importance of breastfeeding as a foundation of lifelong health for babies and mothers,” according to a news release.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Department of Health, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.

Mothers who are wanting to participate in the latch on need to arrive by 10 a.m. Family, friends and the community are welcome to the day that will include food, prizes and more.

The Global Big Latch On has taken place since 2005, the news release from the health department said.

The department points to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that shows breastfed babies “have a lower risk of asthma, diabetes, obesity, sudden infant death syndrome and more. Mothers who breastfeed their babies have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancers, diabetes and high blood pressure.”

For more information about the event, visit www.sarasotahealth.org or call 941-861-2900.

