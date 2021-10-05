NORTH PORT — As authorities continue their nationwide search for Brian Laundrie — the 23-year-old person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabriella Petito — more details are emerging about his activities before or around the time of her death.
The Laundrie family confirmed that Laundrie flew out of Salt Lake City to Tampa on Aug. 17, five days after he and Petito encountered police in Moab, Utah, on their van journey out west.
Police had pulled over Petito and Laundrie after a witness saw them in an "altercation" in that town.
Laundrie then spent six days in Florida, and returned to Utah to join Petito, his attorney said.
“Brian flew home to Tampa from SLC (Salt Lake City Airport) on 08/17 and returned to SLC on 08/23 to rejoin Gabby," Steve Bertolino said in a statement.
"To my knowledge, Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses. Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip,” he added.
The attorney's statement was in an apparent reaction to things Brian Laundrie's sister Cassandra, told reporters this week her brother flew home to Florida from the western U.S. at some point around Aug. 17.
Petito spoke to her mother on Aug. 24, a day after Laundrie's attorney says he went back to Utah. The following day, Gabby Petito was "last known to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming" and "heading to Yellowstone National Park," according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help search for her.
She never got there.
After they lost contact with Petito, her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. North Port Police went to the home where they had lived before their trip — the home of Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie — on Wabasso Avenue, but were referred to their attorney, Bertolino, who practices in New York.
Laundrie’s parents then reported the 23-year-old missing on Sept. 17, saying they hadn’t seen him since Sept. 14. The FBI and law enforcement agencies around the country have sought him ever since.
Petito's body was found near a Wyoming campground Sept. 19, a death ruled a homicide.
Laundrie is wanted on a federal warrant for illegal use of a bank card after Petito died.
Over the weekend, sheriff’s deputies in rural North Carolina investigated a series of tips that came in over the weekend about a possible encounter with the missing man near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.
HAVE INFORMATION?
Call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or send a tip online at fbi.gov/tips.
