Staff Report
Bridge Winners — Nov. 12:
North/South — 1st: Sharon Redmond and Helen Jarvis; 2nd: Alba Falconi and Lenore Bumstead; 3rd: John Herrmann and Marcia Lamphear; 4th: Ruth Colman and Pat Lawler; 5th: Homer and Ron Baxter. East/West — 1st: Warren Prince and Ann Benmayor: 2nd: Ken and Sue Hegemann; 3rd: Roberta and Bud Swingle; 4th: Ariel Schaefer and Judy Foster; 5th: Martha Padden and Janice Gammage.
Bridge Winners — Dec. 3, 2018
North Port Senior Center
North/South
1st: Tom O’Connell and Glen McGeady; 2nd: Robert Heidbrink and Leslie Clugston; 3rd: Dave Johnson and Helen Norris; 4th: Russ Curtis and Pam Dean; 5th: Homer Baxter and Carol Schuldt.
East/West
1st: Marcia Lanphear and John Herrmann; 2nd: Marie Lelievre and Roberta Swingle; 3rd: JJ Jagadeesan and Craig Cayer; 4th: Faye Rossman and Gina Feinstein; 5th: Jane Rothschild and Jean Hanson.
