Bridge WinnerS
Sept. 3, 2018
North Port Senior Center
North/South
1st: Lenore Bumstead and Jane Rothschild; 2nd: Judy Foster and Helen Norris; 3rd: Vivian Heppner and Ella Richard
East/West
1st: Warren Prince and Ann Benmayor; 2nd: Ron Baxter and Sharon Redmond; 3rd: Clara and Richard Peters
Sept. 10, 2018
North Port Senior Center
North/South
1st: (Tie) Ella Richard and Vivien Heppner and George and Donna Przybylek, 2nd: Sharon Redmond and Ron Baxter.
East/West
1st: Marcia Lanphear and John Herrmann; 2nd: Pam Dean and Russ Curtis; 3rd: Ann Benmayor and Warren Prince.
Sept. 24, 2018
North Port Senior Center
North/South
1st: Dave Johnson and Helen Norris; 2nd: Homer Baxter and Carol Schuldt; 3rd: Russ Curtis and Pam Dean
East/West
1st: Warren Prince and Ann Benmayor; 2nd: Marcia Lanphear and John Herrmann; 3rd: George and Donna Przybylek
Oct. 1, 2018
North Port Senior Center
North/South
1st: Russ Curtis & Pam Dean; 2nd: Dave Johnson & Helen Norris; 3rd: Ella Richard & VivienHeppner
East/West
1st: Flo Sayre & Pat Prentzel; 2nd: Marcia Lanphear & John Herrmann; 3rd: George & Donna Przybylek
