In recognition of National “Take your Teddy Bear to Work or School Day,” residents of the Renaissance community celebrated in a big way. Wing Thom, left, and Beth Grna flank lifestyle director Alexis Michel Angelo and her teddy bears, Alex (the big one) with little Gold and Goldie.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
