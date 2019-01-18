SARASOTA — A teacher and coach at Brookside Middle School will remain on administrative leave after an alleged incident involving a physical altercation with a student.
On Feb. 15, John Russo allegedly grabbed a middle school student from behind, wrapping his hands around him and preventing him from leaving, according to a memo from the State’s Attorney’s Office.
The boy was on his way to the bus ramp at the end of the day when he was approached by Russo who asked him to remove his hoodie from his head.
Earlier that morning, a school broadcast, which aired in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, explained the importance of students not covering their heads with hoodies.
The broadcast also said students would be disciplined for not complying with the rule, the memo states.
The alleged victim took off his hoodie and continued walking. Moments later, he put his hoodie back over his head, which prompted Russo to follow him and confront him.
The boy took off his hoodie again, turned around and continued walking away. It was then that Russo allegedly grabbed him, according to the memo.
School personnel responded to the incident and separated Russo from the alleged victim.
The incident was recorded on video.
Russo was not arrested, the memo states.
Russo was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district, according to a news release from the Sarasota County School District.
Last spring, the district’s investigation was placed on hold pending a criminal investigation by the Sarasota Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office.
On Dec. 19, 2018, the State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed the criminal case after receiving confirmation Russo underwent a six-hour Nonviolent Crisis Intervention training and performed 24 hours of community service, per the release.
On Jan. 11, the district was notified by the State’s Attorney’s Office the criminal case was officially closed.
The State’s Attorney’s Office submitted the memo to the district, which concluded Russo’s physical contact with the student victim was “unnecessary and inappropriate.” It also detailed prior acts of violence against students.
In 2017, Russo allegedly grabbed a student’s backpack, pushed the child and cornered him for not following his instructions, the memo said. In 2016, Russo allegedly threatened to punch a student in the face after she accidentally struck him with a basketball at a practice after school.
“While our criminal case is constrained by legal precedent, administrative proceedings by the school and school board are not constrained,” the memo states.
After receiving the memo and additional evidence, the district decided to continue its investigation of Russo.
During the district’s initial investigation, inconsistencies in prior disciplinary actions taken against Russo were discovered, per the release.
In addition to continuing its investigation, the district will review protocols for employee discipline “to ensure all employees are held accountable for their actions at all times and live up to the standards of being a Sarasota County Schools employee,” according to the release.
Jennifer Compton, an attorney with Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick, will continue the investigation of Russo and the district’s discipline protocols.
Compton will have full access to the district to discover the facts and make recommendations regarding these incidents, the release said.
Jeff Maultsby, chief operations officer and assistant superintendent with Sarasota County Schools, will work with Compton and serve as lead on the investigation.
