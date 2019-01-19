The Sarasota County Extension Service Master Gardener Program and North Port presents monthly the “Brown Bag Lunch Gardening Series” at the Garden of the Five Senses, off Pan American Boulevard.
Every session offers different topics about gardening in Florida.
There is no cost to attend, and registration is accepted at www.EventBrite.com.
Succulent Gardens was the theme for the January class.
In the February, those attending will learn about “Plants for Butterflies and Bees.” It takes place at noon on the third Thursday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.