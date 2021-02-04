North Port Aquatic Center

North Port’s Aquatic Center will open at noon Thursday and Friday, due to cold weather.

 SUN File PHOTO

NORTH PORT — Because of the cold weather, the city of North Port has delayed the opening of the North Port Aquatic Center to noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5.

Any classes at the Aquatic Center that are typically held on Thursday and Friday mornings have been canceled.

For questions or concerns, please call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments