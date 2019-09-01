By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board are scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider the final budget amendment for the 2018-19 school year.
The budget was revised to reflect last year’s final operation results.
Changes were made to the general fund, food and nutrition services funds, federal and state grants, capital outlay funds and debt services funds.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
The board will also vote on the annual financial report for the 2018-19 school year.
The State Board of Education requires the school district to submit its report to the Florida Commissioner of Education no later than Sept. 11.
