NORTH PORT — The Budget Inn now has new management and a new name, a hotel spokesperson said Wednesday.
The 46-room hotel at 14000 Tamiami Trail in North Port has changed its name to Americas Best Value Inn, said owner Ila Patel.
Patel’s nephew, Devan Naranji, assumed management of the hotel last October. The hotel remains owned by Patel.
Recently remodeled rooms have been painted and feature new furniture, Patel said.
The hotel’s eight kitchenette rooms now have stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator and microwave.
The hotel is also now offering guests breakfast and high-speed Wi-Fi. Nightly rates start at $75.
Along with the renovations, there are initial plans to reopen a pub that is located on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.