By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — Interested in seeing how a city sets its annual budget?
You have three opportunities to see it up close and raw this week in North Port.
The North Port City Commissioners have set three sessions — on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings — to further refine the budget for the year starting on Oct. 1.
The first round of talks began in June.
During those discussions, City Commission members were suggesting they would be looking closely at spending.
“We have to review everything,” Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said in June. “The dollars spent have to be well-spent.”
The public is invited to the sessions, which take place in the commission chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The Tuesday and Wednesday sessions begin at 9 a.m. and the Thursday session is set for 8:30 a.m.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
Email: thomas.harmening@yoursun.com
