NORTH PORT — The Buffalo Bills Backers of North Port recently gave more than 70 bicycles, helmets and with boxes of toys to Marine Corps League Detachment 948 Toys for Tots leader Walter Alexander.
The group purchased with bikes through its members, neighbors, Buffalo Wings and Rings and the help of North Port Wal-Mart store manager Dale Barghausen, the Backers said.
The Buffalo Bills Backers of North Port gather together on Sundays at Buffalo Wings and Rings , 1081 Price Blvd., North Port to cheer on the Bills.
It noted that, since it formed in 2010, “the club has donated 243 bicycles and helmets and many boxes of toys back to the community to share a smile with a child on Christmas morning.”
