NORTH PORT — A new cannabis brand, carrying the endorsement of singer Jimmy Buffett, is set to debut in North Port this weekend.
A kick-off event for Coral Reefer products will take place at the Surterra Wellness Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday night.
Buffett, who had developed the Margaritaville brand of resorts and restaurants, became involved in the cannabis business because, as he put it, “life is supposed to be about having fun and staying healthy to enjoy it and I believe Coral Reefer products will help a lot of folks do that.”
Buffett has a touring and a recording band named the Coral Reefer Band.
The new line of products are vaporizer formulas that include “Seas the Day,” “Cabana Daydreamin,’” “Stores We Could Tell” and “Surfin’ In A Hurricane.”
Medical marijuana was legalized in Florida — with Gov. Ron DeSantis signing smokable medical marijuana into law in March.
Surterra Wellness Center is located at 14906 Tamiami Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.