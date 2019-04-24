NORTH PORT — Top rock and beach music music singer Jimmy Buffett is the latest to jump on the medical marijuana bandwagon.
Buffett has launched “Coral Reefer” cannabis brand in Florida and other states where medical marijuana products are legal. Coral Reefer is the name of the singer’s road band. All his products are available by prescription only.
About 40 people crowded into the Surterra Wellness Center on Tamiami Trail in North Port on Friday night to hear about the line of products.
The “Coral Reefer” branded marijuana products, which are vapor-based, have four different intensities. Later this year, the company plans to extend its product line to include edibles, topicals, pre-rolls and CBD-only formulas.
“It never dawned on me that Coral Reefer would ever be anything but a cool name of a tropical band born out the Key West lifestyle in the mid-70s,” Buffet is quoted in a release for the new line. “But life is supposed to be about having fun and staying healthy enough to enjoy it. I think Coral Reefer will help a lot of folks do that.”
Surterra Wellness is the exclusive distributor of the Buffet products.
Buffett, 72, owns two restaurant chains, part of the Fort Myers Magic minor-league baseball team, retirement villages and has a partnership agreement with the Miami Dolphins. He is worth an estimated $550 million.
