NORTH PORT — About 89 people turned out to build and decorate nearly 50 gingerbread houses Saturday at the George Mullen Activity Center, during the Gingerbread House Workshop hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department.

Completed gingerbread houses could go to City Hall for display and are entered into a People’s Choice contest during the Poinsettia Festival this Saturday at the Village Green near City Hall.

