Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County brought more than 100 women together to help build two homes for families in need during National Women Build Week, Oct. 28-Nov. 1. Twenty women came each day to help build houses in the Warm Minerals Springs area near North Port. For more information on the local branch of this worldwide organization, visit www.habitatsouthsarasota.org, or call 941-493-6606.
