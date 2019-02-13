NORTH PORT — After being featured in a side-movie from the “Transformers” world, one of the characters is traveling the Gulf Coast of Florida — including a stop in North Port.
Bumblebee — who transforms into a yellow Volkswagen and a Chevrolet Camero — was released in December as a prequel to the Transformers films that started in 2007.
The 9-foot Bumblebee, who won’t be transforming locally, will be in North Port from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 16, at North Port Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail.
“Walmart and Hasbro are sponsoring the local interactive events as part of a free, family-friendly tour of 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.,” the store said in a news release. “Bumblebee will sign autographs and take photos with kids — and one lucky attendee at each store will receive a specially designed $5 gift card.”
Other region events with Bumblebee include two appearances in Fort Myers and Cape Coral on Friday; from 2-4 p.m. in Fort Myers at Walmart, 4770 Colonial Blvd.; and from 6-8 p.m. in Cape Coral, 1619 Del Prado Blvd.
After the North Port appearance Saturday, Bumblebee will follow it up with an event from 2-4 p.m. in Brandenton at Walmart, 5810 Ranch Lake Blvd.
