NORTH PORT — Transformer fans, assemble to your nearest supercenter.
One of the Transformers headed out to North Port Walmart to take photos and sign autographs on Saturday.
In promotion of the new movie, “Bumblebee,” released Dec. 21, the robot warrior embarked on a six-month tour across half of the country, stopping at Wal-Mart stores for children and adults alike to witness the hero in person.
Bumblebee — who transforms into a yellow Volkswagen and a Chevrolet Camaro — in the primary Transformers in the December movie that serves as a prequel to the Transformers films that started in 2007.
“This is store 261 out of 339 for us,” said Desmond Chambliss, a Bumblebee Tour staff member. “We started in Arkansas alongside two other teams and traveled from places like Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maryland have gone straight down.”
The tour wraps up, eventually, in Texas in late March.
The movie is still showing at some area theaters. It comes out in Blu-Ray and DVD on April 2.
