The North Port Coalition for Homeless-Needy Children, also known as the Backpack Angels, had a Red Hot Bunco Fundraiser brunch Feb. 5 at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church. The mission of the organization is to provide hygiene products to the homeless/needy children of North Port which will improve self-esteem and enable them to remain in school, clean and well-groomed.
For more about the organization, visit backpackangels.org.
