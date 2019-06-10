Join the Leadership North Port Class of 2019 for a Time Travelers Reunion Decades Night.
Come dressed in your favorite decade and travel back or forward in time for a night of fun. Everyone can start rockin’ to the ’60s with a general access ticket, from there you can swing through the decades.
Get a totally awesome ’90s All Access VIP Pass to be able to flow to the VIP Area where you can party the night away.
It’s set for 6-10 p.m. June 22 at Loveland Center Venice Campus, 157 S. Havana Road.
Proceeds from this event go to support the Imagine School in North Port and the Loveland Center North Port Campus. The cost to attend, which includes food, drinks and entertainment, is $75 per person or $125 per person for a VIP ticket. If you are interested in being a sponsor for the Time Travelers Reunion, please call Amy at 941-586-8126.
2019 Leadership North Port Graduation
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating and congratulating the participants of the 2018-2019 Leadership North Port Class at their Graduation Ceremony on June 28 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. There will be a reception at 6 p.m. and includes a cash bar (happy hour pricing) and the dinner and graduation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $40 per person or $70 per couple and the deadline to register is June 24. The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration.
This year’s Leadership North Port Class includes Tiffany Arnold, Denise Berg, Amira Cizmic, Michelle Collett, Patty Cooper, Corey Cyr, Ana DeShields, Joel Dlugosinski, Deanna Hehmann, Paul Hicks, Valerie Malingowski, Sandrina McCloud, Sean McLaughlin, Kevin Rouse, Heather Rozelle, Amy Sauer, Michelle Tipp, Christine Varcoe and Jeffrey Wesner.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate each of these individuals for their participation in the 2018-2019 Leadership North Port Program.
Board of Directors nominations
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting 2019-2020 Board of Directors Nominations from Chamber members for the Nomination Committee to consider in placing on the Ballot to fill five Board of Directors seat vacancies beginning Oct. 1.
The chamber is requesting that each chamber member take a moment to review the qualifications and criteria for an individual to be considered for a seat on the board of directors. The nominating committee will review all recommendations and will create an official ballot that will be sent to all chamber members in July to consider and vote. Chamber members are welcome and encouraged to nominate themselves if interested in serving on a seat for the board. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday.
Business After Hours
This month’s Business After Hours will be from 5:30-7 p.m. today (June 11) at Security Alarm Corporation, 17776 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. This event is open to all chamber members and to the public. Non-chamber businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if a chamber membership can help your business. Food, drinks and door prizes will be provided.
Summer ‘BILL’board campaignThe chamber’s Summer “BILL”board campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various Chamber Business Partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign. This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week, Key Agency, Suncoast Blood Bank, 4 Seasons Air Conditioning and Rothco Signs & Design.
New chamber member
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new businesses that recently joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Ace Pest Management, ADG Architecture, CBJ Builders Group, Stewart Title and We Insure.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
