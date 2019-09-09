The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Board of Directors Installation Banquet on Sept. 28 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. This year’s theme will be a “James Bond 007,” and attendees are encouraged to come dressed in accordance to the theme.
Cocktail and hors d' oeuvres reception will be from 5-6 p.m. The plated dinner and program will take place from 6-8 p.m., and the evening will climax with a post event social and “James Bond – 007” trivia from 8-9 p.m. Heron Creek will have happy hour pricing on all adult beverages the entire evening.
The chamber will recognize board of directors members for their 2018-2019 tenure and service and install new board members and officers for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Cost is $65 per person or $120 per couple. Table sponsorships are $600 (eight) or half-table sponsorships for $300 (four) and includes premier seating, table sponsorship sign, logo in banquet program, and recognition at the event.
Business after-hours
Business After Hours will be 5:30-7 p.m. today (Sept. 10) at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 4300 Aiden Lane, North Port. Non-chamber businesses can come experience the power of chamber networking and to see if membership can help your business. Participants are encouraged to bring door prizes to be given away. We'll provide food catered by Longhorn Steakhouse and drinks.
Lunch & Learn
Operating a business is no easy task. You don’t have to go it alone. Our next Lunch & Learn workshop will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room on the second floor at Sarasota Memorial Healthcare, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. Ed Davis will talk about the services offered by SCORE and SBDC. Dick Woodhull will discuss Business and Life Coaching. Tara Roberts will show us a checklist for developing a Disaster Plan. Cliff Joiner will discuss Health Insurance programs for Small Businesses. We present these workshops in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International. Lunch will be provided at no charge, thanks to our workshop sponsor Presto Air. Register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
Job & Career Fair
The chamber will host a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It's designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities. Reserve a table to promote your business and distribute employment and marketing materials at $25 for chamber businesses and $50 for non-chamber businesses. Each year, more than 300 people attend.
Women in Business
The Women in Business: Challenges and Opportunities Conference is set for 8 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Suncoast Technical College Campus, 4445 Career Lane.
Speakers will include Allison Imre, owner/president of Grapevine Communications, Dr. Sandra Kauanui, director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship at Florida Golf Coast University, Kim Quigley, Caroline McCarron, and Linda Coble, market leaders for BB&T Bank; and Althea Harris, assistant district director for marketing and outreach for the Miami office of the Small Business Administration.
Topics will include the challenges and opportunities of a women owned business, changes that have been seen in women entrepreneurs, growing your business through financial knowledge and government contracts for women owned businesses. Registration of $25 includes continental breakfast, lunch, snacks, networking, tote bag with local business offers, information to help your business grow and a special gift. To register, visit northportareachamber.com. Please contact Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org if you want to contribute to the goody bags or door prizes.
'Scramblin’ on the Green'
Our Annual Swift Plumbers "Scramblin' on the Green" Golf Tournament will be Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Registration is $90 and includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. Sponsorships are available.
Leadership applications
We have extended the deadline for Leadership North Port applications. The program is open to the public. Cost is $575, and sessions will run from October through June 2020. A limited number of partial scholarships will be available. We are seeking sponsors for Leadership Day Sessions for $250.
Community Guide
We're excited to be partnering with Chamber Members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide. This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. Contact Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising to reserve your ad space at 352-408-8601 or Carole@TheMediaFairy.com. The ad deadline is Oct. 31.
New member
We'd like to welcome Force Clean Pressure Washing as a new member to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
